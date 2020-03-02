Here's what we know about Ontario's 59 cases of COVID-19
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 10:51AM EST Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:50PM EDT
TORONTO -- There have been a total of 59 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.
Fifty-four of these patients currently remain in self-isolation at home, while the rest have recovered.
CTV News Toronto will be updating the following list as we learn of further developments.
Here is what we know so far:
Toronto cases:
- A man in his 20s. His transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 70s. She was treated in Mississauga and had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 40s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A Toronto woman in her 20s, who was recently in Europe but her exact destination is not known.
- A baby boy under the age of one. His transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 30s. His transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 20s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 60s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in his 60s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A woman in her 40s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 30s, who recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 40s, who recently travelled to Switzerland.
- A couple, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, who both recently travelled to Iran.
- A woman in her 60s, who returned from France.
- A man in his 60s, who had travelled to Washington D.C.
- A woman in her 40s, who returned from Colorado.
- A man in his 20s, who returned from Italy.
- A man in his 40s, who had travelled to Las Vegas.
- A man in his 50s, who returned home from Iran.
- A husband and wife, both in their 60s, who were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Shop out of San Francisco.
- A man in his 60s, who had recently returned home from Iran.
- A woman in her 70s, who recently returned from Egypt. Her transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 60s, who has a travel history to Iran. His transmission was through close contact.
- A man in his 60s, who recently travelled to Iran.
- A man in his 50s, who recently travelled to Iran.
- A man in his 80s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt.
- A husband and wife in Toronto. She had recently travelled to Iran, while he did not go with her.
GTHA cases:
- A Hamilton man in his 50s, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.
- A female in Peel Region, whose age is not known. Her transmission was through close contact.
- A woman in her 40s in Halton Region, who had recently traveled to the United States and Costa Rica.
- A woman in her 20s in Peel Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but her destination is not known.
- A Vaughan woman in her 30s, who recently travelled to Egypt.
- A woman in her 30s in Halton Region, who recently travelled to Hawaii. She sought treatment in Hamilton.
- A Brampton woman in her 30s, who is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.
- A man in his 50s in Peel Region, who returned from Germany.
- A Richmond Hill woman in her 60s, who returned from Iran.
- Two more cases were confirmed on March 3 by Ontario health officials in the Greater Toronto Area. Their ages and genders have not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the ministry said both residents had travel histories to Iran and Egypt.
- A woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Egypt. She returned to Toronto and was treated for symptoms in Richmond Hill.
- A husband and wife in York Region, who had recently travelled to Iran.
- A husband and wife in Ajax. The woman had recently returned from Iran, while her husband did not go with her.
- A man in his 50s in York Region, who recently travelled to Iran.
- A woman from Newmarket in her 70s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt.
Cases outside of the GTHA:
- A Waterloo woman in her 60s, who recently travelled to Puerto Rico.
- An Ottawa woman in her 40s, who recently travelled to Italy.
- A Waterloo man in his 40s, who had recently travelled to the United States.
- A man in his 40s from Simcoe County, who had recently travelled to Spain.
- An Ottawa man in his 40s, who recently travelled to Austria.
- A Sudbury man in his 50s, who attended a mining conference in Toronto on March 2 and 3.
- A Kitchener woman in her 50s, who had recently travelled to Italy.
Recovered cases in Ontario:
- On March 10, officials said one of the previously active cases had recovered but did not specify which one.
- A Toronto woman in her 20s, who recently returned from China.
- A woman in her 20s, who is a university student in London, Ont. and had recently returned from China.
- A Toronto husband and wife in their 50s, who recently travelled to China.