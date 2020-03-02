TORONTO -- There have been a total of 59 positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Ontario thus far.

Fifty-four of these patients currently remain in self-isolation at home, while the rest have recovered.

Here is what we know so far:

Toronto cases:

GTHA cases:

A Hamilton man in his 50s, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but his destination is not known.

A female in Peel Region, whose age is not known. Her transmission was through close contact.

A woman in her 40s in Halton Region, who had recently traveled to the United States and Costa Rica.

A woman in her 20s in Peel Region, whose transmission is deemed to be travel but her destination is not known.

A Vaughan woman in her 30s, who recently travelled to Egypt.

A woman in her 30s in Halton Region, who recently travelled to Hawaii. She sought treatment in Hamilton.

A Brampton woman in her 30s, who is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

A man in his 50s in Peel Region, who returned from Germany.

A Richmond Hill woman in her 60s, who returned from Iran.

Two more cases were confirmed on March 3 by Ontario health officials in the Greater Toronto Area. Their ages and genders have not yet been released, but a spokesperson for the ministry said both residents had travel histories to Iran and Egypt.

A woman in her 60s, who had recently travelled to Egypt. She returned to Toronto and was treated for symptoms in Richmond Hill.

A husband and wife in York Region, who had recently travelled to Iran.

A husband and wife in Ajax. The woman had recently returned from Iran, while her husband did not go with her.

A man in his 50s in York Region, who recently travelled to Iran.

A woman from Newmarket in her 70s, who was recently on a tour in Egypt.

Cases outside of the GTHA:

A Waterloo woman in her 60s, who recently travelled to Puerto Rico.

An Ottawa woman in her 40s, who recently travelled to Italy.

A Waterloo man in his 40s, who had recently travelled to the United States.

A man in his 40s from Simcoe County, who had recently travelled to Spain.

An Ottawa man in his 40s, who recently travelled to Austria.

A Sudbury man in his 50s, who attended a mining conference in Toronto on March 2 and 3.

A Kitchener woman in her 50s, who had recently travelled to Italy.

Recovered cases in Ontario: