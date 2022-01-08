More than 380 people in Ontario are now in intensive care with COVID-19 and an additional 31 people have died.

According to the province, there are at least 385 people with COVID-19 in the ICU. Of those patients, 219 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 248 ICU patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 137 are fully vaccinated.

On Friday there were 337 ICU patients and on Thursday there were 288.

The last time there were more than 380 people in Ontario intensive care units was in mid-June 2021.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to rise over the last week, with at least 2,594 people being treated in an Ontario hospital as of Saturday.

On Saturday, the province logged an additional 13,362 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There were also 31 additional deaths confirmed, bringing the provincial death tally to 10,345. One death was removed from the cumulative total due to data cleaning.

The last time there were 31 deaths reported in a 24-hour period was on May 22.

With about 55,700 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate now stands at about 30.6 per cent.

Ontario has significantly restricted the number of people who can get a COVID-19 test. Health officials have warned the number of infections reported daily is an underestimate as a result.

Since the pandemic began, there have been at least 866,632 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE COVID-19 CASES?

Toronto is reporting the largest number of infections on Saturday with 2,422 COVID-19 cases. There were also 1,736 infections in Peel Region, 1,086 in York Region, 929 in Hamilton, 783 in Halton and 770 in Durham.

Other public health units reporting more than 400 infections on Saturday include Ottawa (894), Waterloo (607), Middlesex-London (448), Niagara (424), Simcoe-Muskoka (422), and Winsor Essex (412).

Six other municipalities are reporting more than 100 new infections.

Of Saturday’s cases, 779 were found in individuals under the age of 12. An additional 988 cases were identified in youth between the ages of 12 and 19.

There were 5,632 COVID-19 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39 and another 3,935 cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59.

Another 2,013 infections were found in people over the age of 60.

There were also 81 COVID-19 cases in health-care workers and 264 cases in long-term care residents.

Six long-term care residents are among the 31 deaths reported Saturday.

COVID-19 DEATHS IN ONTARIO

Nine deaths in people under the age of 19

117 deaths in people between the ages of 20 and 39

747 deaths in people between the ages of 40 and 59

3,441 deaths in people between the ages of 60 and 79

6,030 deaths in seniors over the age of 80