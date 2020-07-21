TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has shot back up to the highest level since late June.

The 203 new infections announced Tuesday morning brings the province’s total of lab-confirmed cases to 37,942 – a 0.5 per cent increase over Monday’s total when 135 cases were added.

Health Minister Christine Elliott called the increase "concerning" in a tweet published on Tuesday morning.

Of the 203 new cases reported, Elliott says that 116 are in people 39 years of age or younger, a trend that has continued every day for the past week.

"Ontarians of all ages need to continue to adhere to public health guidelines," Elliott said. "Maintain only one social circle of 10 people, physically distance with anyone outside of it and wear a face covering when doing so is a challenge."

On Monday, premier Doug Ford said that the growing number of COVID-19 cases in younger residents is shocking and warned that while they may feel invincible "it's going to be a different stoMost of the new cases were reported in Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, all of which have been held back from entering Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plans. ry for your parents."

Also, for the fith straight day, active COVID-19 cases have outpaced recoveries with 92 resolved cases added in the last 24-hour period.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the new cases were reported in Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, all of which have been held back from entering Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plans.

At least 43 cases were reported in Otttawa, a region that moved into Stage 3 last Friday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.