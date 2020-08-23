TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

The 115 new infections announced on Sunday morning bring the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 41,402 – a 0.3 per cent increase over Saturday’s total, when 108 new lab-confirmed cases were added.

Meanwhile, people continue to recover from the novel coronavirus with 108 cases now listed as resolved by the ministry of health in the last 24-hour period. So far, 37,595 people have recovered from the virus, which represents 90.8 per cent of all recorded cases in Ontario.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Sunday's epidemiologic summary.

Of the 115 new infections reported, most were in people between the ages of 20 and 39. In total, 12,903 people in that category have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in late January, the most of any age group.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Most of the province’s 34 public health units reported fewer than five new cases, with 13 reporting no new cases at all.

Peel Region (32), Toronto (20), Windsor-Essex (10) and York Region (10) make up the lion’s share of the cases reported on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.