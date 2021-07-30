TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting an additional 226 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, marking the fifth straight day in which infection numbers have climbed.

The data released by the government brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 550,178, including 539,348 recoveries and 9,339 deaths related to the disease.

At least 11 of those deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Labs across the province processed 20,993 swabs in the previous day which officials said yielded a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

The seven-day average for the number of cases reported in Ontario stands at 170. That’s up from the 160 reported this time last week and the 151 reported a week before that.

There are currently 117 patients with COVID-19 being treated in an intensive care unit. Of those patients, 77 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.