TORONTO -- Ontario is seeing a slight dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases with fewer than 100 being recorded for the first time in six days.

On Wednesday, provincial health officials logged 88 new patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Ontario saw 100 new cases of the disease recorded on Tuesday after 105 were logged on Monday. There were 115 reported on Saturday and 108 on Sunday following 131 being logged on Friday – but officials called Friday’s count an “overestimation” due to a data glitch.

The new patients logged on Wednesday bring Ontario’s total case count to 41,695, including deaths and recoveries.

Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in the province on Wednesday. The provincial death toll is now 2,802.

The total number of recovered patients in Ontario as of Wednesday is 37,863.

Currently, there are 43 patients infected with the disease in Ontario hospitals. Fifteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 10 of those are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Twenty-nine of Ontario’s 34 local public health units reported five or fewer cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 20 reporting none at all.

Toronto recorded 23 new patients on Wednesday and Peel Region logged 22. Sixteen new cases were confirmed in Ottawa as well.

All of Ontario is in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan, which allows 100 people to gather outdoors and 50 people to gather indoors as long as physical distancing measures are met with those outside your social circle.

Many businesses have reopened across Ontario and children are slated to begin returning to school in the next couple weeks.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 2.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario.

In the last recorded 24-hour period, nearly 22,000 tests were conducted.

There are currently 20,716 tests under investigation in the province.