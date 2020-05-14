TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in the province in more than six weeks.

On Thursday, health officials reported 258 new cases of the disease, bringing the total to 21,494.

This is the lowest number of new cases in a single-day since March 29, when 211 new cases were reported.

Health officials also reported 33 additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 1,798.

The total number of recoveries in Ontario has also increased to 16,204. The number of resolved cases accounts for more than 75 per cent of cases in the province.

There are currently 1,026 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, with 184 of those are being treated in intensive care. There are 141 people using a ventilator to assist with breathing.

Thursday's new cases continues a downward trend in the province. The single-day record for new cases was reported on April 25 when the number jumped by 640.

The decline in cases comes hours before the Ontario government is expected to provide details about the first stage of the province's reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford has said that he will be holding a news conference this afternoon to release information about what businesses will be permitted to reopen when Ontario officially enters phase one of its previously announced recovery plan.

Ford, however, has said that the plan will not be formally put in place until he has the support of public health officials.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

To date, Ontario has completed 492,487 tests for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the province completed 17,429 tests.

Currently, 17,578 test samples remain under investigation in Ontario.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients: