TORONTO -- Ontario has logged more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, marking the seventh consecutive day in which the daily count has been in the quadruple digits.

On Saturday, health officials reported 1,468 new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking an increase from Friday’s 1,371 infections.

Officials also recorded an additional 11 deaths related to the disease.

The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 316,359, including deaths and recoveries.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 58,400 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s positivity rate to 2.9 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.