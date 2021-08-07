TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting the highest number of new infections since mid-June today.

The province is reporting 378 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 9 additional deaths.

One death is being reported late due to a data cleanup, according to the Ministry of Health, and actually occured in the spring.

This is the highest number of new infections reported in the province since June 16.

The province reported 340 new cases on Friday — the highest number of new infections since late June — and 213 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average is now at 231, compared to 183 a week ago.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,401.

This is a breaking story. More to come...