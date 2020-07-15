TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting another dip in COVID-19 cases, reporting the lowest number of new infections in 16 weeks.

Health officials confirmed 102 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s new cases bring the total number of infections to 37,052.

Ontario also recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,732.

"Locally, 31 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

"With 135 more resolved, there are 33 fewer active cases in Ontario as we continue to track a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province."

It comes after officials confirmed an 111 new infections on Tuesday, and reported that 96 of those cases were people younger than 60 years old.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

According to Wednesday's epidemiology report, 14 of the new cases were found in Peel Region, five were found in York Region, 49 were found in Toronto, and 15 were found in Windsor-Essex, a region that has grappled with outbreaks among migrant workers.

These regions have all been held back from advancing to Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan because of their case numbers.

Of the new cases in Ontario, 10 of them were under the age of 19, 43 of them were between the ages of 20 and 39, and 25 of them were between the ages of 40 and 59. There were 26 cases in people aged 60 and older.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70. One person, under the age of 19, who had COVID-19 died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 112 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 728 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

As of Wednesday, there were 115 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. Thirty-one of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 22 of them are breathing with the assistance of ventilators.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

In the last 24 hours, just over 23,700 COVID-19 tests were conducted by officials.

Ontario health officials have conducted more than 1.75 million tests for the disease since the pandemic was declared.

More than 22,029 tests are still under investigation.