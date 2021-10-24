Ontario is reporting 370 new cases of COVID-19 as the province's seven-day average declines even further.

The province's rolling seven-day average now stands at 379, down from 427 at this point last week. On Saturday, Ontario reported 373 new COVID-19 infections.

There was one additional COVID-19-related death in the previous 24-hour period, the province says.

There are 247 cases in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 123 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

With 25,328 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 1.2 per cent, which is the lowest test positivity rate since August.

There are at least 138 people in Ontario hospitals who currently have COVID-19, with 137 in intensive care units. Many hospitals do not report patient data on the weekends, meaning the numbers given are likely underreported.

In Ontario, 22,385,190 vaccine doses have been administered to date. Nearly 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have one dose a COVID-19 vaccine and 83 per cent have two doses.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced the province's plan to left all pandemic restrictions by March 2022.

"This is a cautious plan," Ford said. "It slowly lifts public health measures over time, allowing us to monitor any impacts on our hospitals and in our communities. It provides Ontarians and businesses with the certainty they need to make the plans of their own."