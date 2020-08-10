TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting an uptick in the number of new COVID-19 cases, recording more than 100 new infections for the first time in a week.

Health officials reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed infections to date to 40,161.

There were no new deaths reported in the previous 24-hour period. The total number of resolved cases increased by 102.

"While a slight uptick and an end to our streak, we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that thanks to your efforts the trend in the province remains downward," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Monday.

There are currently 49 patients infected with the disease in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 25 are being treated in the intensive care unit and 14 of those are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70.

One person, under the age of 19, who had COVID-19 died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 120 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 746 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

Indeed, locally 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases. Yesterday, the province processed 22,275 #COVID19 tests as we continue to lead the country in daily testing. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 10, 2020

More than 60 per cent of Monday's new cases are in people under the age of 40.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 28 of the province's 34 public health units have reported five or fewer new cases of the disease on Monday, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all.

On Monday, Peel Region reported 19 new cases, York Region reported seven new cases, Ottawa reported 20 new cases, Toronto reported 16 new cases, and Windsor-Essex reported 12 new cases.

Windsor-Essex, a region struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19, was given the green light to join the rest of the province in Stage 3.

The province made the announcement Monday stating that based on "positive local trends of key public health indicators," the region would be able to move into the next stage of Ontario's reopening plan as of Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Stage 3 includes the reopening of gyms, indoor dining at bars and restaurants and many facial services.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario

More than 2.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the virus reached Ontario in late January.

In the last 24 hours, a little more than 22,000 tests were conducted.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, 10,685 test samples are still under investigation.