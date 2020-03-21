TORONTO -- The total number of COVID-19 patients in the province has risen to 377, as health officials in Ontario confirmed 59 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

As the new patients were confirmed, officials stated that one other person has recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to six in Ontario.

Officials said that more than 7,239 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 15,768 people in Ontario have tested negative thus far.

In the province, two COVID-19 patients have died – a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man and a 52-year-old Milton, Ont. man.

Among the new cases announced on Saturday, two are in Toronto, four are in Peel Region, three are in Simcoe Muskoka, five are in York Region, one is in Hastings Prince Edward, one is in Ottawa and one is in Durham Region. The 41 other cases’ locations are listed as “pending.”

Nine of the new cases are travel-related, while five others are linked to a close contact of a previously reported patient of the virus and the other cases’ means of transmission is listed as “pending.”

One of the new cases remain in hospital, 13 are in self-isolation at their homes, and the rest are listed as “pending.”

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Health officials said “most people with common human coronavirus illnesses will recover on their own,” but added that “if you need immediate medical attention you should call 911 and mention your travel history and symptoms.”