TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the end of March.

Provincial health officials logged 76 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

The new patients confirmed on Wednesday mark a significant decrease in Ontario, as the province has seen daily case counts climb as high as 203 and fall as low as 103 within the past 10 days.

Wednesday's case count is the lowest day-over-day increase since March 22, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.