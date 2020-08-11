TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a significant drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases, reporting the lowest number of infections since March 18.

Health officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,194.

There were no new death in the previous 24-hours period. Ontario also added 75 additional resolved cases.

The resolved cases in Ontario now account for more than 90 per cent of infections.

"Ontario is reporting 33 cases of COVID-19, a 0.1% increase," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Tuesday morning. "This includes routine data clean-up by Toronto Public Health, which removed 21 cases, such as duplicates, that had previously been included in daily case counts. Yesterday, the province processed over 21,500 tests."

There are currently 60 patients infected with the disease in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 21 are being treated in the intensive care unit and 12 of those are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70.

One person, under the age of 19, who had COVID-19 died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 120 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 746 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

More than 72 per cent of Tuesday's new cases are in people under the age of 40. There was only one new case in a person between 40 and 59. There were nine cases in people above 60.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

On Tuesday, the health regions reporting more than five cases included Peel Region, Ottawa, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent Public Health, Southwestern Public Health.

Toronto reported negative 21 case due to the previously mentioned duplication issue.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario

More than 2.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the virus reached Ontario in late January.

In the last 24 hours, more than 21,000 tests were conducted.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 14,677 test samples are still under investigation.