Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Wednesday.

The province said 2,059 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, which is down from the 2,254 reported on Tuesday. The number of people in ICU also fell from 474 to 449.

The province also reported that 66 more people have died due to COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Ontario Ministry of Health confirmed 65 of the deaths reported on Wednesday happened over the past 30 days, while the remaining one death took place over a month ago.

The province said three of the deaths occurred on Feb. 8, nine of the deaths occurred on Feb. 7, 12 of the deaths occurred on Feb. 6, and the remaining 41 deaths occurred previous to that.

Officials said there have been a total 11,944 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The province reported that 56 per cent of the 2,059 people in hospital are primarily there due to COVID-19, while the remaining 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have now tested positive for the virus.

Eighty per cent of patients are in ICU primarily due to COVID-19, while 20 per cent of cases are there primarily for other reasons, but also have the virus.

The province reported 3,162 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 22,906 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 11.9 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...