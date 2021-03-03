TORONTO -- Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 7,000 as the province logged 958 new cases of the disease Wednesday.

With 17 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities related to the novel coronavirus now stands at 7,014.

Wednesday’s report also brings the province’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 303,763, including deaths and 286,352 recoveries.

Labs across the province processed 52,613 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period, yielding a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day average for number of COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario is currently 1,084, which is unchanged from the data presented a week ago today.

Right now, there are 10,397 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Record number of vaccines administered in a single day

The province said it administered 27,398 COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday which it says is a new record.

Premier Doug Ford credited the uptick to the recent offering of vaccines to people 80 years of age and older.

“As vaccines arrive, we’re moving quickly to get them into the arms of our most vulnerable. That’s how we beat this virus,” Ford said in a tweet published Wednesday morning.

Since inoculations began in December, 754,419 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed across the province.

Health officials say that 266,710 people are considered to be fully vaccinated after receiving both their first and second shots.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.