TORONTO -- Ontario health officials reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, the lowest number of new cases since April 6.

Saturday’s significant drop in cases comes after a week of relatively low numbers of infections recorded by the province, with the exception of the 477 new cases reported on Friday.

As it stands, there are 19,944 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including 14,383 recoveries (72.1 per cent overall) and 1,599 deaths, up 59 from yesterday.

The majority of deaths in the province are in people over the age of 80, according to Saturday’s epidemiologic summary. There are 1,123 deaths in that age group alone, followed by 401 deaths in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

Deaths in Ontario long-term care homes account for 74 per cent of all deaths recorded in the province.

As of Saturday morning, 1,187 residents in those facilities have died as a result of COVID-19, while 2,773 more residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

There are currently 237 confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 in Ontario’s 630 long-term care homes.

The province also recorded two new deaths in people between the ages of 40 and 59, bringing the death toll for that age group to 68.

The number of deaths in people ages 20 to 39 remains unchanged at seven, representing the youngest Ontario residents to die of the virus.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Ontario have dropped significantly to 1,016, a decrease of 72 patients over Friday. Of those 1,016 in hospital, the province says that 203 patients are being treated in an intensive care unit, 158 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Right now, 3,291 health-care workers have contracted the virus, an increase of 61 workers since Friday’s report.

Update on COVID-19 testing in Ontario

The province said it completed 19,227 tests for COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of 2,932 over the day prior.

Overall, 416,376 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario. However, this number does not represent the total number of people tested, but rather the total number of tests completed. This means that one person may have been tested several times.

There are 15,307 tests which are currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.