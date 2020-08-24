TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

Health officials confirmed an additional 105 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario to 41,507, including deaths and recoveries.

The province recorded 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 108 on Saturday. On Friday, officials reported 131 new patients, but said that the total was considered an overestimation due to a glitch that resulted in missing data from the day before.

Ontario’s Health Minister Christine Elliott said on social media that 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases of COVID-19.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.