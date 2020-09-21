TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has spiked to levels unseen since the beginning of June.

Health officials reported 425 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Monday, the highest number since June 2 when 446 new cases were logged.

The province also added two more deaths and 178 resolved cases in the last 24-hour period.

Monday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed infections in the province to 47,274, including 2,829 deaths and 41,146 recoveries.

Of the new cases added Monday, more than half (217) were reported in people between the ages of 20 and 39. That age group represents the most of Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases at 15,746.

Another 94 cases were recorded in people between the ages of 40 and 59, while 68 new infections were reported in people 19 years of age and younger.

Thirty-six cases were added in people between the ages of 60 and 79 and eight new cases were documented in people 80 years of age and older.

