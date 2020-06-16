TORONTO -- Ontario health officials reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, the third day in a row in which the province has recorded fewer than 200 cases.

The new cases represent a very minor increase (0.6 per cent) over the day earlier, when 181 lab-confirmed cases were reported.

As well, the number of resolved cases reported in recent days continues to outpace the number of new cases with 218 cases resolved in the last 24 hour period.

"With 218 more resolved, there are 34 fewer active cases in the province," Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet published Tuesday. "Since Tuesday of last week, there are 1,245 fewer active cases."

This brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 32,554, including 27,431 resolved cases and 2,538 deaths, 11 of which occurred since yesterday.

Testing numbers remain high with 21,724 tests completed over Monday. So far, the province has conducted 1,047,224 tests for COVID-19 since late-January. There are 17,920 tests that are currently investigation.

Yesterday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams noted that while the number of tests completed daily is high, the number of new cases reported and case positivity is trending downwards. In fact, Williams said that at one point in recent days, Ontario’s case positivity rate was as low as one per cent.

