TORONTO -- Ontario has reported a dip in COVID-19 cases but has still recorded more than 100 new infections.

Health officials reported 112 new cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 42,195.

There was one new deaths in the previous 24-hours period, bringing the province's death toll to 2,810. Ontario also added 78 additional resolved cases.

The resolved cases in Ontario now account for more than 90 per cent of infections.

On Saturday, Ontario reported 148 new cases of COVID-19, which was the highest number of new infections since July 24.

Ontario has only reported one day this week with a daily case count under 100 new infections. On Friday, 122 new cases were reported while on Thursday 118 were added. The lowest number of new cases this week was on Wednesday when 88 new infections were recorded.

There are currently 51 patients infected with the disease in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 20 are being treated in the intensive care unit and 10 of those are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70.

Today, Ontario is reporting 112 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed nearly 25,000 tests. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 30, 2020

One person, under the age of 19, who had COVID-19 died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 121 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 753 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

More than 65 per cent of Saturday's new cases are in people under the age of 40.

Where are the new cases?

The three health units reporting the most new cases are Toronto with 35, Peel Region with 27 and Ottawa with 16.

The other health units with more than five new cases on Saturday are York Region ad Windsor-Essex.

There were 17 health units that reported no new cases.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario

More than 2.9 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the virus reached Ontario in late January.

In the last 24 hours, more than 24,900 tests were conducted.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, 23,880 test samples are still under investigation.