TORONTO -- Ontario recorded a slight dip in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, but the number of patients remains above 100.

Health officials confirmed another 116 cases of the novel coronavirus, a small decrease from Saturday’s 124 patients.

This will be the third day in a row that the province has recorded more than 100 new daily cases of the disease since dipping into the double digits on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 27 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer COVID-19 cases, while 16 are reporting no new cases.

“Hospitalizations ICU admissions and on ventilated patients all remain largely stable today,” she said. “Ontario, please enjoy a safe and healthy long weekend. Tomorrow's numbers will be posted on Tuesday.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.