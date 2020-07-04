TORONTO -- Ontario health officials reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, the lowest number in more than a week.

The new number reported Saturday morning is the lowest number in any 24-hour period since 111 cases were reported back on June 26. It is also a significant decrease from Friday, when officials confirmed an additional 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The recent infections bring Ontario’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease to 35,656, including 2,687 deaths and 31,083 recoveries.

Saturday’s announcement marks the fifth straight day where the daily reported number of new infections has fallen below 200.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced the new numbers on Saturday morning, saying 21 of those cases are from Windsor-Essex, a region that has grappled with outbreaks among migrant workers,

According to Friday’s epidemiology report, 23 of the remaining new cases were found in Peel Region, while 20 were found in York Region and 27 were found in Toronto. All other regions in the province were reporting zero to six new cases.

"With 174 more resolved, there are 53 fewer active cases in the province," Elliott said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Having processed over 21,000 tests yesterday, our positivity rate remains at all-time lows."

Of the new cases in Ontario, 91 are between the ages of 20 and 59. There are 14 patients who are 19 years old or younger and 16 patients who are over the age of 59.

The majority of deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70, while only one person under the age of 19 has succumbed to the disease.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 107 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 716 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

At least 1,712 of deaths among seniors have been tied to long-term care homes.

As of Friday, there were 150 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. Thirty-nine of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 26 of them are breathing using ventilators.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

In the last 24 hours, just over 21,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted by officials.

Ontario health officials have conducted more than 1.5 million tests for the disease since the pandemic was declared.

More than 14,000 tests are still under investigation