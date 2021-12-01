TORONTO -- Health officials reported an additional 780 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Wednesday, as well as five more deaths related to the disease.

For the most part, Ontario has seen more than 700 infections daily over the last week, with Tuesday being the exception with 687 cases.

There were 788 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 964 on Sunday and 854 on Saturday.

As a result, Ontario's seven-day rolling average of daily infections continues to rise, standing at about 821 on Tuesday. This represents a significant increase from the previous week where that number was 692.

With just over 35,300 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province's positivity rate is about 3.1 per cent.

As of Tuesday, four cases of the new Omicron variant have been identified in Ontario.

There have been 619,270 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the beginning of the pandemic, including deaths and recoveries.

This is a developing news story. More to come.