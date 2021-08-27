TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19, marking the highest daily case count since early June.

The province confirmed 781 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, which comes after officials reported 678 infections on Thursday and 660 on infections on Wednesday.

The province noted that 22 of the reported cases today are not recent, but have been added to Friday’s total due to a data clean up.

Today’s daily case count, even without the 22 dated cases, is the highest number of new infections in a single day since June 4 when officials logged 914 cases.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 665, up from 518 at this point last week.

With 30,063 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province rose to three per cent.

The province recorded 17 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,489.

Fourteen of the deaths reported today occurred more than two months ago, the Ministry of Health said. The deaths are being reported as part of a data catch-up.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...