TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases after a single-day drop over the weekend.

Health officials logged 1,940 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 23 more deaths. The new infections mark a jump from the 1,677 cases reported on Sunday.

There were 1,873 infections recorded on Saturday, 1,848 COVID-19 cases reported Friday, and a record-breaking 1,983 on Thursday.

The new numbers come as the Ontario government announced they will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the first batch of volunteers on Monday.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

The majority of Monday’s new infections can be found in Ontario’s lockdown regions, but other municipalities are also reporting a rise in cases.

According to the province, there were 544 infections in Toronto, 390 in Peel Region,190 in York Region and 114 in Windsor-Essex.

Other regions that reported more than 50 cases of COVID-19 include Durham (68), Hamilton (134), Niagara (58), Halton (64), and Waterloo (71).

The government says that more than 57,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 4.6 per cent.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 142,121, including deaths and recoveries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.