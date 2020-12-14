Advertisement
Ontario logs more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases after single-day drop
TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases after a single-day drop over the weekend.
Health officials logged 1,940 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 23 more deaths. The new infections mark a jump from the 1,677 cases reported on Sunday.
There were 1,873 infections recorded on Saturday, 1,848 COVID-19 cases reported Friday, and a record-breaking 1,983 on Thursday.
The new numbers come as the Ontario government announced they will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the first batch of volunteers on Monday.
Where are the COVID-19 cases?
The majority of Monday’s new infections can be found in Ontario’s lockdown regions, but other municipalities are also reporting a rise in cases.
According to the province, there were 544 infections in Toronto, 390 in Peel Region,190 in York Region and 114 in Windsor-Essex.
Other regions that reported more than 50 cases of COVID-19 include Durham (68), Hamilton (134), Niagara (58), Halton (64), and Waterloo (71).
The government says that more than 57,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 4.6 per cent.
The total number of lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 142,121, including deaths and recoveries.
