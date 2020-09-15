TORONTO -- Ontario's chief medical officer of health said on Tuesday morning that 251 new COVID-19 cases had been logged in the past 24 hours.

The new cases represent a decrease from the 14-week high marked on Monday, when health officials recorded 313 new infections.

"We'd still like it lower but let's see how it goes over the course of the week," Dr. David Williams told CP24 in an interview.

Williams said that 73 of the COVID-19 cases were in Toronto, while 42 were in Peel Region.

On Monday, the regions reported 112 and 71 new infections respectively.

Premier Doug Ford called yesterday’s high case count “concerning” and said on Monday that his government has not ruled out the possibility of another shutdown in order to curb the spread of the virus.

At the same time, the premier has said that the mayors of hotspots such as Toronto and Peel should feel free to roll back public health measures if they feel it is necessary.

Ford is expected to release his government’s plans for a potential fall second wave of COVID-19 in the coming days.