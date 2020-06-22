TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario reached a nearly three-month low on Monday morning, with 161 new infections reported.

Monday’s report represents a 0.5 per cent increase from Sunday, when 175 new lab-confirmed cases were added.

This is the eighth time in the last nine days in which the ministry of health has reported fewer than 200 new infections.

“With 214 more resolved, there are 53 fewer active cases in the province as the persistent decrease in active cases continues,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

The update comes as residents of Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Peel Region anxiously await an announcement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who is expected to announce today if those three regions can move to the province’s next stage of reopening.

Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Peel Region have all been held back from entering Stage 2 of Ontario’s “Framework for Reopening our Province” due to the relatively high number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in those areas.

Sixty-nine per cent of the new cases confirmed Monday were reported in Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Peel Region.

Meanwhile, most of the province’s 34 public health units reported fewer than five new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning, with several regions reporting no new cases at all.

There are 33,637 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 28,933 resolved cases and 2,609 deaths, three of which occurred in the last 24-hour period.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.