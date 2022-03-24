Ontario reports total of 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 patients in intensive care.
The province’s latest hospitalization number, reported on Thursday, marks an increase over the 611 reported on Thursday.
The total number of patients in ICU, on the other hand, marked a drop from 174 patients reported the day before.
Officials also reported 10 more deaths due to COVID-19. Officials said seven of the deaths occurred over the past 30 days, while three of them took place over a month ago.
Since the start of the pandemic, 12,356 have lost their lives due to the disease.
The province reported 2,561 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.
In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 565 new cases in Toronto, 163 new cases in Peel Region, 148 new cases in York Region, 100 new cases in Durham Region and 88 new cases in Halton Region.
Officials also reported 146 new cases in Simcoe Muskoka, 139 new cases in Ottawa, 122 new cases in Hamilton and 109 new cases in the Kingston area.
All other regions reported fewer than 100 new cases on Thursday.
The province deemed 1,990 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Thursday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 1,116,378.
Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,145,575.
The province reported 34 resident cases and seven staff cases in long-term care settings across Ontario. Three of the 10 deaths reported on Thursday included resident of a long-term care home.
Officials said that at least 72 long-term care homes are currently dealing with an outbreak
