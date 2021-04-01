TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting nearly 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 for first time in more than two months.

The province confirmed 2,557 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Officials have logged more than 2,000 infections for eight straight days.

The last time the province reported a daily case total above the 2,500 mark was on Jan. 22, during the height of the second wave, when 2,662 infections were reported.

With 62,290 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province says its COVID-19 positivity rate remains at 4.8 per cent.

This is a breaking new story. More to come...