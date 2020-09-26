Advertisement
Ontario reports more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 for third consecutive day
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 10:23AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, September 26, 2020 10:24AM EDT
People wait in line for hours at a COVID assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are confirming more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.
The 435 new cases represent an increase over Friday’s total when 409 lab-confirmed cases were added.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.