TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting over 800 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the highest case count since June 4.

The province is reported 835 new infections today, with seven additional deaths.

However, the Ministry of Health says that six of the deaths reported Saturday are part of a data clean-up and actually occurred more than two months ago.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,496

According to the Ministry, 675 of the new cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 160 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Today's case count follows 781 new infections reported on Friday and 678 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average is now at 686, compared to 534 a week ago.

Provincial labs processed more than 28,528 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 2.6 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Another 575 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 5,697 active cases across the province.

Right now, there are 343 people in hospital currently infected with COVID-19.

However, the Ministry of Health says 162 patients are in intensive care units and that 132 of those patients are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Where are the new cases?

Locally, there are 168 new cases in Toronto, 102 in York Region, 114 in Peel Region, 90 in Hamilton, 44 in Durham Region and 29 in the Region of Waterloo.

Update on COVID-19 variants of concern

The Ministry of Health is reporting 126 new cases of the Alpha variant Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to ​​146,231.

Officials reported 262 new cases of Delta variant, B.1.617.2, Saturday and the case total is now 8.994.

No new cases of the Beta variant, B.1.351, or the Gamma variant, P.1, were logged today.

Vaccination update

The province said it administered 37,716 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

Throughout Ontario’s seven-month vaccination campaign, over 20.6 million needles have gone into arms.

As of today, 9,892,465 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, 82.7 per cent of Ontarians over the age of 12 have had one dose and nearly 75.9 per cent have had two doses.