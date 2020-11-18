TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting another spike in deaths related to COVID-19 as it also records, at the same time, more than 1,400 new infections in the province.

Health officials added 1,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The new cases come after a single-day drop on Tuesday, when the province added 1,248 cases of the disease.

Locally, there are 463 new cases in Peel Region, 410 in Toronto and 178 in York Region. There are 1,495 more resolved cases and over 33,400 tests completed, officials reported.

This is the 13th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

The province also reported that 32 more people have died due to COVID-19. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the second wave began.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...