TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth straight day.

Provincial health officials confirmed 70 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday after 88 new cases were logged on Friday.

On July 29, the province recorded fewer than 100 new cases of the disease for the first time since the end of March. After a three-day uptick, the case count has continued to fall below the 100 mark.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 39,967, including 2,784 deaths and 36,131 recoveries.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

More than 2.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the virus reached the province in late January.

In the last 24 hours, a little more than 26,000 tests were conducted.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, 26,273 test samples are still under investigation.

More to come...