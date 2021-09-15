TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting just under 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.

The province confirmed 593 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, which comes after officials logged 577 new cases on Tuesday and 600 new cases on Monday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 722, down from 732 at this point last week.

With 33,220 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 2.5 per cent.

The province recorded five new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,629.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...