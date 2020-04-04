TORONTO -- Ontario public health has confirmed 27 more deaths related to COVID-19, as 375 new cases of the virus were announced by the province on Saturday morning.

There are currently 3,630 confirmed cases in Ontario, including 1,219 patients who have recovered, up 196 from the 1,023 recovered patients reported on Friday.

According to the province, at least 71,338 residents have been tested for the virus so far, while 1,336 others are currently under investigation.

A total of 94 Ontario residents have died as a result of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January.

Of the 3,630 confirmed cases, the province says that 506 patients have been hospitalized. Of those, 196 patients received treatment in an intensive care unit, 152 of which required a ventilator.

According to provincial data, 1,755 patients are male and 1,857 patients are female.

Of those, 1,319 patients are between the ages of 40 and 59 years old, 1,025 patients are between the ages of 20 to 39 years old, 903 patients are 60 to 79 years old, 287 patients are 80 years old or older and 93 patients are 19 years old or younger.

The news comes a day after the president and CEO of Public Health Ontario Dr. Peter Donnelly projected that as many as 15,000 people in the province could die from COVID-19 with health measures that are already in place.

Donnelly also commented on the recent discrepancies between figures reported by public health Ontario and the province's 34 public health units, calling the difference in numbers "frustrating."

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed by local public health units was nearly double what the province was reporting.

READ MORE: Here's what we know about Ontario's 3,630 cases of COVID-19

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.