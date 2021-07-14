TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting 153 more cases of COVID-19 as the province logs seven additional deaths linked to the disease.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 547,562, including 9,265 deaths and 536,819 recoveries.

The province added 146 new infections on Tuesday and 114 on Monday, which marked the lowest number of cases reported in a single day since Sept. 1.

Labs across the province processed 29,085 COVID-19 swabs in the previous day yielding a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The rolling seven-day average for the number of cases reported stands at 164. A week ago that number was 204.

There has been a consistent discrepancy in the hospital patient data reported by the province in recent weeks.

As such, health officials say there are 174 patients in hospital with COVID-19 and 180 are being treated in intensive care. Of those 180 patients, 116 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

