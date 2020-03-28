TORONTO -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario has surpassed 1,000.

Ontario health officials confirmed 151 more cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the total numbers of patients infected in the province to 1,144.

The province has not released any information regarding the gender, ages, locations or means of transmission for the new patients.

“Information for all cases today is pending,” the government’s website says.

More than 8,500 patients are still under investigation and more than 30,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

Eighteen people have died in Ontario due to COVID-19, but the province said that two of the cases have not been "lab confirmed."

Eight patients previously diagnosed with the illness have since recovered.

Saturday's case count is a slight increase from Friday, when health officials confirmed 135 new cases of COVID-19, including three deaths.

Ontario reported 170 cases on Thursday, 100 on Wednesday, 85 on Tuesday and 78 on Monday.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.