TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded another dip in COVID-19 cases but has added 84 new deaths, according to the province's health officials.

Health officials reported 370 new cases of the virus on Monday, the lowest number in a single-day since April 29 when a three-week low was recorded.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 17,923. Ontario has recorded 1,300 COVID-19 deaths.

According to Monday’s epidemiological summary, of all deceased patients in Ontario, seven were between the ages of 20 and 39, 57 people were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 327 people were between the ages of 60 and 79.

People, who are over the age of 80, continue to be the hardest hit group. So far, at least 909 people in this age group of have died.

There are currently 212 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, according to the province.

The province also reported that 12,505 of COVID-19 cases in Ontario have now been resolved.

The province reported that 2,761 health-care workers have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Health officials reported on Sunday 434 new COVID-19 cases, which was a slight drop from the 511 announced on Saturday.

The drop in cases comes as the province reopened a small number of businesses on Monday. Here's a list of the businnesses that were allowed to reopen today.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

41.6 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 57.5 per cent are female.

2.4 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger.

23.2 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39.

30.1 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.

22 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79.

22.2 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older.

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 60.1 per cent of all cases.

7.8 per cent of all patients had travelled history prior to becoming ill.

20.9 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case.

36.2 per cent of all patients had community exposure.

35.2 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

In total, the province has conducted more than 342,060 tests for the novel coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, officials conducted 14,555 tests. There are 6,265 test samples under investigation.