TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a single-day drop in new COVID-19 case numbers.

Health officials logged 2,578 infections of the novel coronavirus Monday after recording more than 2,900 cases daily for most of the month of January.

Monday’s report marks the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario since Jan. 1 when 2,476 were logged.

Another 24 deaths related to the disease were documented across the province in the last 24-hour period and 2,826 other cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health.

Ontario’s COVID-19 case total now stands at 240,364, including 5,433 deaths and 206,310 recoveries.

There are currently 28,621 active cases of the virus in Ontario.

Meanwhile, 40,301 tests for COVID-19 were processed in the previous day pushing the province’s positivity rate to 6.6 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.