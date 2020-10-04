Advertisement
Ontario reports 566 new cases of COVID-19
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 10:24AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 4, 2020 10:25AM EDT
People get exercise along the lakeshore path on Lake Ontario on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario reported more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.
The 566 new infections represent a decrease over Saturday's total when 653 cases were reported.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.