TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.

Health officials reported 821 new infections on Saturday, which is a slight increase from the 795 cases logged on Friday.

Officials reported 600 new cases on Monday, 577 new cases on Tuesday and 593 new cases on Wednesday and 864 new cases on Thursday.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average now stands at 719.

The province recorded 10 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,647.

With 30,716 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 2.5 per cent.

At least 185 patients are in intensive care in Ontario hospitals and 126 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 578,869, including deaths and recoveries.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.