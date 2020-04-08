TORONTO -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario has surpassed 5,000, provincial health officials said Wednesday morning while confirming 550 new cases of the virus, including 21 additional deaths.

There are now 5,276 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, including 174 deceased patients.

Wednesday's case count was the biggest single-day jump in the province so far.

While announcing the new patients, health officials confirmed the province’s first COVID-19 death under the age of 40.

In Wednesday’s epidemiologic summary, officials listed one deceased patient as being between the ages of 20 and 39. Nine other people who have died of the virus in Ontario were between the ages of 40 and 59, 60 people were between the ages of 60 and 79 and 104 people were 80 years of age or older.

There are currently 605 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario. That number is down slightly from the 614 hospitalized patients reported by the province on Tuesday.

Of the 605 patients in hospital, 246 of them are being treated in an intensive care unit and 195 of those 246 patients are on ventilators to assist with breathing.

Health officials also stated that 580 of all Ontario patients are health care workers.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario:

12.4 per cent of all patients have been hospitalized at one point

58 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes in the province

46.1 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 53.3 per cent are female – 33 cases did not specify male or female gender

2.4 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger

25.9 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

35.1 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

24.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

11.8 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 51.8 per cent of all cases in the province

18.3 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill

15.1 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case

19.5 per cent of all patients had community exposure

47.1 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending

More than 1,000 people being tested in Ontario

Currently, there are an additional 1,102 people under investigation for COVID-19. That number is up from 691 on Tuesday and 329 on Monday, but is still down significantly from last week when thousands of people were awaiting test results in Ontario.

Provincial health officials have previously stated that the goal is to be able to test 19,000 people per day by mid-April.

The number of resolved cases in the province now sits at 2,074.

To date, more than 84,000 people have been tested for the virus across Ontario.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.