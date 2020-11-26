TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 as the province gears up to release new projections for the disease today.

The province confirmed 1,478 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, a slight rise from the 1,373 infections logged the day before.

Health officials also reported 21 new deaths. It is a slight drop after the province reported 35 deaths on Wednesday, which is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the second wave began in mid-September.

The COVID-19 projections that are to be released Thursday come after the province placed Toronto and Peel Region, two of its largest virus hot spots, into lockdown earlier this week.

Today, Peel Region reported 572 new cases, Toronto reported 356 new cases and York Region, another COVID-19 hot spot, reported 111.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...