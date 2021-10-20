TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, marking the lowest case count seen in the province since early August.

Today’s case count comes after officials logged 328 new cases on Tuesday, and 373 new cases on Monday.

The last time the province logged fewer than 304 new cases in a single day was on Aug. 5, when officials reported 213 new cases.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 406, down from 500 at this point last week. The seven-day average has been on a downward trend recently.

With 31,569 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province fell to 1.3 per cent.

The last time the province’s positivity rate dropped this low was on Aug. 5 when it stood at 1.2 per cent.

The province recorded four new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,823

This is a breaking news story. More to come...