Ontario health officials reported 68 additional deaths related to COVID-19 while hospitalizations dropped again on Friday.

Of the deaths logged on Friday, 67 took place over the past 13 days – 36 of which occurred this week – according to the spokesperson for Ontario’s Health Minister. In addition, one death happened more than a month ago.

Health officials said 3,535 people in hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, including 607 people in intensive care units (ICU).

The province also reported that of those hospitalized, 55 per cent are seeking care due to COVID-19, while the remaining patients were admitted to the hospital for unrelated reasons and tested positive for the virus.

In intensive care, 82 per cent of patients were admitted for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 5,337 new COVID-19 cases, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to restricted testing.

This is a developing story. More to come…..