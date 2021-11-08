TORONTO -- Ontario is logging 480 new COVID-19 cases as the province reaches a new COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

Monday's count represents a significant decrease in infections following three days in which the province reported more than 500 cases.

There were 636 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, 508 on Saturday and 563 on Friday.

The seven-day average of daily infections now stands at about 476, up from 371 the previous week.

With just over 22,900 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate now stands at about 2.2 per cent.

Two additional deaths were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Ontario to 9,900.

There are 127 people being treated for the disease in intensive care units.

The province has also announced that 85 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and up are considered fully vaccinated and have received both of their shots.

This is a developing news story. More to come.