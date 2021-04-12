TORONTO -- For the second day in a row, health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 4,400 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease continues to climb.

The 4,401 infections reported Monday represent a marginal decrease from Sunday’s total when a record 4,456 were added.

Right now, there are 1,646 patients in hospital with COVID-19 and at least 619 of them are being treated in an intensive care unit.

With 47,929 tests completed in the last 24 hours, Ontario's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 9.5 per cent, the highest it’s been since January 4 when it was 9.7 per cent.

The seven-day average for number of cases recorded across the province is 3,781. This time last week, that number was 2,757.

Ontario has logged 391,009 cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. That number includes 348,684 recoveries and 7,567 deaths. At least 15 of those deaths were recorded in the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Right now, there are 34,758 active cases of COVID-19 throughout Ontario.

This is a breaking news story more to come.