TORONTO -- COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario have dropped to levels unseen in more than two months with fewer than 1,700 infections reported Wednesday.

The 1,670 new cases are down from the 1,740 reported by the province a day earlier.

Moreover, case growth in Ontario appears to be trending downward in recent days with 1,958 infections logged on Monday and 2,417 on Sunday.

The province's seven-day average for number of cases reported is 2,205. That number was as high as 2,849 one week ago today. Two weeks ago, that number reached 3,479.

Wednesday’s data marks the lowest daily case number reported in Ontario since Nov. 26, when 1,478 infections were added.

The province’s COVID-19 case total now stands at 260,370, including deaths and recoveries.

Forty-nine of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, and at least 25 involved residents of a long-term care home, pushing Ontario’s death toll to 5,958.

Another 2,725 cases are now considered to be resolved by the Ministry of Health. Since the pandemic began, 232,480 people previously infected with the novel coronavirus have recovered.

And with 55,191 tests processed in the previous day, the province's COVID-19 positivity rate is at 4 per cent. There are currently 21,932 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

